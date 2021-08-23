Hucknall food & drink festival proves hugely popular with everyone

From start to finish, Hucknall High Street was busy with visitors clambering to taste some of the culinary delights on offer from all over the world.

Popular in the drinks section were the Lincoln Green Brewing Company, the Lazydog Distillary, the Torkard Cider and the O’Donnell Moonshine.

And among the 25 stalls in the food compartment were the Istanbul Grill, the Cossack Cuisine, the Outlaw Cookie Club, Brocklebys Pies, Mr Olive, and R&G Curry Paste.

Hucknall councillors John Wilmott and Jim Blagden were delighted by the success of the event

Many of the stalls completely sold out of stock before the end on a very successful day.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind) who represents Hucknall North, said: “Some of the shops in the area opened especially for the event and were very pleased with the results.

"As well as the food and drink, there were circus clowns entertaining, who kept the youngsters happy with their trick cycling and walking on stilts act.

"A busker also performed many songs new and old and kept the large audience entertained for a large part of the day."

The festival attracted a good number of visitors

The festival was one of numerous events and activities the council has planned for this year as part of the Welcome Back Fund.

And it is hoped that it will become an annual event in the town – something that residents would clearly support on the evidence of this first staging.

Coun Wilmott added: “Long before the end, patrons and stall holders were all asking when the next event of this kind is in the town – food for thought for the council.”

Stilt walkers were among the entertainers at the event

Stalls were set out around Hucknall High Street