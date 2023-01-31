Hannah Perkins, Hucknall Wildlife Group chairman, said: “It’s beautiful to see our community coming together to make our local environment and wildlife habitats a better place.

“We strive to build awareness of how we can all as individuals make a difference to our local environment for the benefit of our local wildlife.

“We aim to highlight the importance of our local wildlife and the crucial roles they play in our ecosystem.

Members of Hucknall Wildlife Group were joined by volunteers to plant more than 100 trees on the Washdyke Lane recreation area

“We just could not have done this without the tremendous support of the Hucknall community.

“Businesses and other community groups such as Reach Out Residents, OT Fundraising, The Station Hotel, Keycraft Garden Centre, Guilt Free Pleasures, Nottingham Printing, Dof, Ray from Torkard Cider and F&F Promotional have all helped us with donations, help and advice.

“We would also like to send a big thank you to Ian Rotherham from Ashfield Council who secured us permission for this event as well as helping several of our younger volunteers with their planting.”

Local youngsters enthusiastically helped with the planting

With the aid of several local schools as well as the wider community, the group will be growing a large number of wildflowers that will be planted at Washdyke Lane later in the year.

The wildlife group is open to anyone who expresses a love of nature.

It holds regular meetings at The Station Hotel, wildlife walks around Hucknall and litter picking events.