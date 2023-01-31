Hucknall getting greener as wildlife group plants more than 100 trees
Around 50 people from all over Hucknall joined members of the town’s wildlife group to plant more than 100 trees and wildflowers in the Washdyke Lane recreation area.
Hannah Perkins, Hucknall Wildlife Group chairman, said: “It’s beautiful to see our community coming together to make our local environment and wildlife habitats a better place.
“We strive to build awareness of how we can all as individuals make a difference to our local environment for the benefit of our local wildlife.
“We aim to highlight the importance of our local wildlife and the crucial roles they play in our ecosystem.
“We just could not have done this without the tremendous support of the Hucknall community.
“Businesses and other community groups such as Reach Out Residents, OT Fundraising, The Station Hotel, Keycraft Garden Centre, Guilt Free Pleasures, Nottingham Printing, Dof, Ray from Torkard Cider and F&F Promotional have all helped us with donations, help and advice.
“We would also like to send a big thank you to Ian Rotherham from Ashfield Council who secured us permission for this event as well as helping several of our younger volunteers with their planting.”
With the aid of several local schools as well as the wider community, the group will be growing a large number of wildflowers that will be planted at Washdyke Lane later in the year.
The wildlife group is open to anyone who expresses a love of nature.
It holds regular meetings at The Station Hotel, wildlife walks around Hucknall and litter picking events.
It is also carrying out a wildlife survey of the Hucknall area – to take part click see hucknallwildlifegroup.org