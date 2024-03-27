Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gemma Alexander, aged 12, won a competition run by the Arc Cinema and your Dispatch, where the prize was to be collected from school by the Ghostbusters car Ecto-1 and taken to the cinena on High Street to watch the new Ghostbusters movie Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Gemma attends National Academy in Hucknall and the rest of her class watched on as she was picked up by Ecto-1, which arrived with lights and sirens blaring and the Ghostbusters theme playing.

Joining her for the ride to town were her older brother and sister, Megan and Callum, and her best friend Olivia Dean, also aged 12.

Competition winner Gemma Alexander and her friend Olivia Dean were collected from National Academy by the Ghostbusters Ecto-1 car. Photo: Brian Eyre

Gemma’s mum Wendy said: “She was just so excited, she absolutely loved it, it was an amazing day.

"She thought the car was amazing, the car was everything she expected it to be and thought it looked incredible in real life.

"She was just so happy with the whole experience and that she got to share it with her brother and sister and her best friend.

Gemma Alexander and her friend Olivia Dean with the Ghostbusters outside National Academy. Photo: Brian Eyre

"She really enjoyed the film too and we all got to watch it with her, which was really nice.”

As well as Gemma’s VIP experience, the Arc Cinema also staged another of its fan events for the new movie which opened at the venue that evening.

Mark Gallagher, marketing manager for Arc Cinemas, said: “It was unbelieveable, the venue was packed.

"Our most successful one before this was our last Ghostbusters one, so our two most successful fan events in Hucknall have both been Ghostbusters.

"Hucknall loves Ghostbusters and I think the perfect amount of time has gone by now since the first one and now this one and people of my generation and upwards remember the first film and now they want to watch this new one with their kids and share that experience with them.

"It’s a just a shared thing across the generations.