Hucknall girl Megan sails through Royal Navy training

AET(Air Engineering Technician) Megan Lydamore joined the service earlier this year and has now completed the intensive 10-week basic training course designed to teach her the skills she will rely upon throughout her naval career.

Megan, a former National Church of England Academy student, said: “I joined the Royal Navy for the amazing opportunities, to travel and learn a trade whilst getting paid.

"I’m also proud to be part of the senior service.

Megan Lydamore has joined the Royal Navy after completing her training

“I enjoyed the seamanship training and a highlight for me was sailing on HMS Sabre.”

With this first phase of her training complete, Megan will move just a few miles away to HMS Sultan for her Air Engineering training and, once this is complete, she will have the opportunity to serve aboard some of the world’s most advanced warships as they are deployed across the globe.

“I have already gained experiences you would get nowhere else.

"I’m looking forward to phase two training and hope to gain my commission later in my career.”

The Royal Navy’s initial naval training course is underpinned by nine core maritime skills that are the foundations of naval life and underpin operational effectiveness.

Recruits are taught the basics of Naval discipline and customs and also learn about navigation and are given the chance to take the helm of their own medium-sized inflatable boat during a waterborne orienteering exercise.

Royal Navy personnel can also be called upon to play a vital role in land-based operations, so recruits undergo training in basic combat skills which includes survival in the field.

Fitness is a key component of the training and is delivered using a disciplined method of military fitness which focuses on developing co-ordination and individual physical strength and endurance.

As the course progresses the recruits take part in three extended exercises to test their skills and understanding of the principles they have been taught.