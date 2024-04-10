Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emma Rodrigues, aged 32, will taking part in a special event at the world-famous Empress Ballroom Winter Gardens in Blackpool as part of a Dance Floor Heroes 2024 – The Ultimate Battle of the Ballroom for mental health charity Tia’s Crown.

Emma, who is Hucknall born and raised and went to National School, got involved with the event through her work as an occupational health therapist in Chesterfield.

The aim of the event is to raise £30,000 for the charity Tia’s Crown (Tia stands for Therapy In Action) which was set up by dancers during the Covid-19 pandemic and provide free ‘let’s dance’ sessions to support mental and physical wellbeing.

Emma Rodrigues will be dancing in Blackpool this summer in the Dance For Heroes event. Photo: Submitted

It also provides community grants to other community projects that benefit mental health.

Emma said: “I started off as a carer and then went to university to do occupational therapy.

"Through that, I found about Tia’s Crown and about this fundraiser which also suports mental health and aims to make real people stars.

"So last year, I filled in the application form and then I did an audition in Birmingham and then a video entry and I’ve made it through to the final 12.

"What they do is then pair you up with a professional dancer and you train for six weeks and then on June 14, there will be the Strictly-style final in Blackpool for our own glitterball trophy and a Strictly dance costume.”

The event will be judged by Strictly professionals Joanne Clifton, Pasquale La Rocca, Pascha Kovalev and the current reigning champion Vitto Coppola.

Emma continued: “This event is all about raising awareness of Tia’s Crown which provides dance sessions to help people’s mental health and support local mental health groups.

"My job is to make people better through activity which is what links me to the work of Tia’s Crown and I really believe in their approach of helping people improve their mental health by doing something active that they love.”

Emma has set up a Justgiving page at justgiving.com/page/emma-rodrigues-1712478194616 for people who want to donate to her fundraising effort.