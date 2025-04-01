Hucknall: Ground broken to start building 763 new homes at Top Wighay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Senior figures from housebuilder Vistry Group have celebrated the start of work to build 763 new homes at Top Wighay Farm on the Hucknall and Linby border.

Coun Sam Smith (Con), Nottinghamshire Council leader, and Coun John Clarke (Lab), Gedling Council leader. along with leading figures from both councils were also on site this week to mark the start of the project which will trigger £6m in investment to bolster local services.

Andy Reynolds, managing director of Vistry Group’s partnerships division in the south east midlands, said: "We were delighted to welcome key figures to celebrate the start of work on these much-needed new family homes at Top Wighay.

"Over the past year, we have consulted with the community to finalise the details of the scheme and ensure it meets local people’s needs and now we are on site, ready to create a new community of high-quality properties for people in the area to call home.”

Breaking ground for housing at Top Wighay are, from left: Andy Reynolds (Vistry Group) Coun Jenny Hollingsworth, Coun Sam Smith and Coun Keith Girling.

Situated approximately two kilometres north of Hucknall town centre and to the east of the A611 Annesley Road, the £191m development forms part of Nottinghamshire Council’s flagship mixed-use scheme.

The 86-acre site, contracted in 2023 with the council and earmarked for development for more than a decade, will also include 21 acres of employment land, a local centre with retail offering and a new primary school.

Now the ceremonial spade has been placed in the ground, work will start imminently on the 763 one, two, three, four and five-bedroom homes, maisonettes and apartments.

Of the new homes, 269 will be affordable properties, 97 will be available for private rental and 397 will be on sale on the open market through Vistry’s Linden, Bovis and Countryside brands.

In addition to new housing, the development will also offer benefits to the wider community, with almost £6m designated to bolstering local services.

This includes £4,75m for education, £800,000 for highways and bus improvements, and £436,000 towards healthcare.

The scheme also includes new parks, sports facilities, wildlife corridors, pedestrian and cycle routes, a new primary school, and an on-site Skills Academy in partnership with Chameleon School of Construction.

This innovative training initiative will aim to encourage local people not in employment or training back into work.

Coun Smith said: “This milestone marks a significant step forward in a project that will bring lasting benefits to Nottinghamshire.

"From a brand-new primary school to improved transport links and employment opportunities, this investment will enhance local services and create a vibrant, sustainable community for generations to come.”

Coun Jenny Hollingsworth (Lab), portfolio holder for sustainable growth and economy at Gedling Council, added: “I am delighted that work is beginning to provide 763 much needed homes, together with improved infrastructure, including highways, education, health, and a local centre.

“The plan for on-site skills and training is particularly welcomed and will provide great opportunities for local people and the local economy.

“The site has been allocated for development for some time so it's particularly good to see that this significant investment has allowed this project to get underway.

"I very much look forward to following its progress over the next few years.”