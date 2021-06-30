Hucknall holidaymakers can help give children a real break to remember

For every Co-op Holidays package booked in one of the company’s high street agencies such as Huckanll, on the website here or via the call centre, Your Co-op Travel will donate £1 per passenger, to Go Beyond.

Additionally, customers will be given the option to donate £1 per passenger, to Go Beyond for holiday bookings made with any of the third party, travel companies that Your Co-op Travel agents sell.

Founded by teachers, John and Paula Vaughn, Go Beyond gives children and young people, aged eight to 15 years-old, who are facing serious challenges in their everyday lives, a chance for a break.

Co-op travel customers can help Go Beyond. Photo: Tommy Hatwell

The breaks are a mix of residential stays and day visits, and include a variety of adventurous, imaginative, creative, and reflective experiences through which the children can build skills, make new friends, and try something new.

Anyone who works with children, in a professional capacity, can refer a child for a Go Beyond break, which is fully funded by the charity.

Throughout the breaks, which will take place at centres in Cornwall and Derbyshire, children collect ‘I will remember forever’ moments, which are shared and celebrated at the end of each day.

Natalie Turner, head of branches for Your Co-op Travel, said: “We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Go Beyond.

“Go Beyond’s community focus, vision and ethos mirrors that of Your Co-op Travel and the wider Midcounties Co-operative society.”

Stephen Brearley, chairman of the Board of Trustees at Go Beyond, added: “Every day we receive emails from professionals referring children to us who desperately need a break from their circumstances.

"We ensure that each child and young person attends a Go Beyond break that is packed with activities intended to encourage self-belief and inspire adventure.

"Our biggest hope is for each child to go home knowing they can achieve more than they ever thought possible.

“We’d like to thank Your Co-op Travel and its customers for believing in Go Beyond’s ability to make a lasting difference to so many hundreds of children’s lives every year.”

For more information on Your Co-op Travel, click here or call 01922 908389.

For more information on Your Co-op Travel’s partnership with Go Beyond, click here.