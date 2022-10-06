Hucknall jobseekers and students urged to head for annual Ashfield jobs fair next month

The event is being held at the new Kirkby Leisure Centre on Friday, November 4 between 10am and 3pm.

Run by the council, in association with the Adult Skills Partnership, the event showcases current vacancies and training opportunities available and enables people to talk to the exhibitors representing various organisations.

It is open to anyone looking for a new career, a fresh role or taking those steps into work.

The Ashfield jobs fair takes place in Kirkby next month

Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland (Ash Ind), council leader, said: “Ashfield District Council’s annual careers and jobs fair is a fantastic opportunity to meet potential employees.

"This year is our biggest yet and attending could change your life.

"If you are looking to change career, or sharpen or add to your skills and training, this event is for you.

