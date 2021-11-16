Hucknall Labour councillors proud to honour war heroes at Remembrance event
Hucknall councillors Keir Morrison and Lauren Mitchell (both Lab) proudly joined other councillors and dignitaries in laying a wreath at the Cenotaph in Titchfield Park on Remembrance Sunday.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 10:51 am
The councillors, who both represent Hucknall South on Ashfield District Council, posted on their Facebook page: “Disapointed that the council wouldn't allow the usual march through town to go ahead, but it was an honour as always to lay a wreath in Hucknall, lest we forget.”
