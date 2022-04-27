Hucknall lad to line up for charity side Angels' England team against Ireland

Tremere Lindo, 25, will be lining up for charity fundraising team AC Wollaton Angels in a special tournament raising funds for a trio of children’s charities – When You Wish Upon A Star, Duchenne UK and Rainbows Hospice.

The Angels are a charity team that started in 2016 and play numerous fixtures each year against established football clubs throughout the midlands and the UK.

It also has an ‘international’ England side, which Tremere will be lining up for at Pride Park next month.

Hucknall lad Tremere Lindo will be playing for the Angels England team against Ireland next month

Julia Lindo, his mum, said: “I am so proud of Tremere for what he has achieved with this.

"We’ll all be there at Pride Park on May 14, all his family and friends, to cheer him on.”

Tremere counts Rolls-Royce, Linby, Radford and West Bridgford among his former clubs as a junior and youth player.

The Angels Facebook page, Roberto AC, says: “An attacking midfielder capable of playing on either wing, Lindo is comfortable with the ball either at his feet or played over the top.

"The youngster is not shy to embarrass defenders with many feints and tricks, frequently looking to take on and dribble at pace at the opposition.

“His dribbling ability can make him an absolute terror for defenders.

"Lindo is seldom a static presence on the pitch.

"This is partly what makes him such an exciting prospect.

"Lindo lost his father at an early age, which coincided with having a trial at Sheffield Wednesday.

"Understandably, this affected him and he went missing from football for a couple years.

“We are delighted that he’s found a new lease of life with the Angels and are further delighted that he will be wearing an Angels international shirt on May 14 against the Republic of Ireland."

Following on from the Ireland game, the Angels have another international date against Scotland, again at Pride Park, on June 25.