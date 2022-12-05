Hucknall Leisure Centre to open as a warm bank this winter
Hucknall Leisure Centre will offer a safe place for the local community during the colder months.
Starting this week and continuing over the coming months, the warm bank will be open in the health hub at the centre – run by Everyone Active on behalf of Ashfield Council – each Tuesday from 1.30-3pm.
People are welcome to turn up and speak to reception teams, without the need to pre-book.
Advertisement
With the cost of living crisis becoming ever more prevalent, the initiative is encouraging community sites to support those struggling with the expense of heating their homes.
Most Popular
The centre will be open to everyone, free of charge, so individuals do not have to be an Everyone Active member to take advantage of the warm space.
Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We know this winter could be difficult for many people, so we want everyone to know they have a safe and warm place to visit.
Advertisement
“We have a community feel at our leisure centres and we want to invite people to come down and make the most of the space, not only to stay warm, but to socialise with friends or use as a co-working area.
“It’s a free-of-charge offer to just come in and spend time with us, safe and warm.”