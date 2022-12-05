Starting this week and continuing over the coming months, the warm bank will be open in the health hub at the centre – run by Everyone Active on behalf of Ashfield Council – each Tuesday from 1.30-3pm.

People are welcome to turn up and speak to reception teams, without the need to pre-book.

Advertisement

With the cost of living crisis becoming ever more prevalent, the initiative is encouraging community sites to support those struggling with the expense of heating their homes.

Hucknall Leisure Centre will be offering a warm bank room once a week this winter

The centre will be open to everyone, free of charge, so individuals do not have to be an Everyone Active member to take advantage of the warm space.

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We know this winter could be difficult for many people, so we want everyone to know they have a safe and warm place to visit.

Advertisement

“We have a community feel at our leisure centres and we want to invite people to come down and make the most of the space, not only to stay warm, but to socialise with friends or use as a co-working area.