The open weekend will take place on Saturday and Sunday, January 22 and 23.

The venue has undergone a raft of improvements, headed up by a spectacular new 120-station gym, while a new earth studio focuses on holistic activities such as Pilates, yoga and barre, in addition to a new indoor cycling studio and new main studio.

Front of house has also been refurbished and a new wellbeing hub is in place for community groups to use.

New wet change facilities are under way and plans for a second swimming pool have been submitted.

The site is run by Everyone Active on behalf of the council.

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “The open weekend will allow people to see the fantastic work that has gone in at Hucknall and to experience the facilities for themselves.

“The centre has been hugely improved and there is more to come in 2022, including the amazing new teaching pool.”

Coun Rachel Madden (Ash Ind), cabinet member for leisure, health and wellbeing, added: “I encourage residents to come along to the open weekend and see for themselves what’s on offer.