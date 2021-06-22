Hucknall Leisure Centre welcoming armed forces members for free this weekend

Everyone Active, which runs leisure centres in Ashfield on behalf of Ashfield District Council, is offering members of the armed forces complimentary access to Hucknall Leisure Centre, as well as Lammas Leisure Centre and Festival Hall Leisure Centre on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27.

The goodwill gesture has been made to mark Armed Forces Day, takes place on the Saturday.

On that weekend, all those who currently serve, or have served, in the armed forces, will be granted free-of-charge access to the gym and public swimming sessions at the sites.

Armed forces members can exercise for free at Hucknall Leisure Centre this weekend

There are currently more than 198,000 UK service personnel and Armed Forces Day is an opportunity for the nation to show their support for these service men and women and their families, as well as veterans and reservists.

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We’re determined to support the people in our local community, including service men and women.

“This initiative helps us to show our appreciation for the work they do.

"Whether it’s a workout in the gym, a few leisurely lengths of the pool or spending quality times with their loved ones during our family fun swims, we hope they are able to take advantage of the wealth of activities we offer.”

All armed forces personnel will be required to present proof of service at their chosen Everyone Active centre.

They will also need to fill in the necessary health and safety forms and watch the online induction before being granted free access.