Hucknall man completes gruelling Wolf Run to help his Alzheimer’s dad

A gruelling 10K run through mud, rivers and other obstacles launched a fundraising campaign by a Hucknall man whose dad suffers from a rare form of Alzheimer’s.

Shaun Doran, 43, is determined to raise as much money as he can to help find a cure for what he describes as “an horrendous disease”.

He said: “My dad, Peter, who is 65, suffers from posterior cortical atrophy, or Benson’s syndrome. I’m doing this for him and the many people I have met in recent weeks and months who face similar challenges to dad.”

The 10K run was the Wolf Hunt event, which took place in the grounds of Stanford Hall estate in Leicestershire. The course, comprising intricate trails, lakes and streams, combined with man-made structures, was both beautiful and challenging.

Intrepid Shaun conquered the course in style and raised almost £1,000. He now hopes to generate even more money from a sponsored sky dive at Langar Airfield next month.

He added: “All the money raised will go to Alzheimer’s Research UK, and I would like to thank friends, family and colleagues at the Co-op distribution depot where I work for all their support and encouragement.”

Posterior cortical atrophy is a rare, degenerative condition that causes damage to the back of the brain. Specific treatment has yet to be discovered.

Anyone wishing to support Shaun’s appeal can make donations via his JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shaun-doran