Stephen Gregory has created stunning display at his house in Salterford Road and also dons a santa suit himself to play Father Christmas.

This year, however, he has taken the project further and not only decorated the front of his house, but also his neighbours’ houses too.

Steve said: “I raised money for West Hucknall Baptist Church last year and and I’m doing so again this year too.

Stephen Gregory has created a winter wonderland as his Hucknall home to raise money for the local Baptist church

"We will be out on Fridays and Saturdays between 6pm and 8pm and on Sundays between 5pm and 7pm.

"On the first night, we had about 20 little ones pay a visit.

“Last year we raised £255 and it would be nice to equal that again for the community.”