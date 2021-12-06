Hucknall man creates a winter wonderland to raise money for town's Baptist church
A Hucknall man has turned his house into a winter wonderland in order to raise funds for a church in the town.
Stephen Gregory has created stunning display at his house in Salterford Road and also dons a santa suit himself to play Father Christmas.
This year, however, he has taken the project further and not only decorated the front of his house, but also his neighbours’ houses too.
Steve said: “I raised money for West Hucknall Baptist Church last year and and I’m doing so again this year too.
"We will be out on Fridays and Saturdays between 6pm and 8pm and on Sundays between 5pm and 7pm.
"On the first night, we had about 20 little ones pay a visit.
“Last year we raised £255 and it would be nice to equal that again for the community.”