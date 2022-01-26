Hucknall man taking on fundraising challenges to help people at home and in Africa

Jude Brough, who works at the Sports Gateway Education Centre alongside studying a sports degree at the same facility, is part of a group of young adults who will travel to Nakuru in Kenya for eight days in June where he will deliver coaching sessions to local children.

As well as this Jude is taking part in a sleepout on the streets of Nottingham and is collecting food donations to pass on to local food banks.

Jude said “When the opportunity was presented to me as part of my degree course at Sports Gateway, I knew instantly that I wanted to do it.

Jude Brough is heading to Kenya later this year

"Helping worthy causes is something that my family has always done, and to be able to do this in Kenya is something that I’m both excited about and incredibly proud to do.”

As well as delivering the coaching sessions Jude will be helping to build new and improved facilities for local people.

He continued: “To be honest I’m as excited about the building work as much as I am about the coaching.

"The building of new sports facilities as well as new homes for local families is going to make a real change to people’s lives, people that aren’t as fortunate as us.”

The sleepout on a cold February evening is aimed at raising awareness for the homeless and to collect as many food donations as possible for local food banks

Jude said “I can’t honestly say I’m looking forward to sleeping on the streets for a night, but I am looking forward to have an insight in to how difficult life can be for some people – I expect it will be very humbling.”

As well as taking food donations for the sleepout, Jude also has a GoFundMe page and has so far raised £1210 towards his target of £1,925 meaning he just needs another £715 to reach his target.

To donate, click here.

Danny Gordon, education manager for Sports Gateway, said “As an organisation we are always happy to support anyone wanting to help local communities and good causes and seeing Jude’s passion for these two great initiatives meant I was happy to support him.”