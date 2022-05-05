While Ashfield District Council is spending £2.7 million on a new second pool at Hucknall Leisure Centre, the small pool at Edgewood Leisure Centre remains mothballed and out of use for youngsters at Edgewood Primary School and the surrounding community.

Ed Seeley, Edgewood head teacher, said: "For us, the ideal thing would be to see the pool re-opened but unfortunately, we can’t run it as a school as it’s too expensive for us.

"But it being closed means there’s a big chunk of our kids now in foundation stage and key stage one, who aren’t learning to swim at the school as others before them did when the pool was there and that’s massively disappointing.

Edgewood Leisure Centre and swimming pool remains closed

The pool was closed by Nottinghamshire County Council back in 2020 after Ashfield District Council said it could no longer afford to manage the facility and handed it back to County Hall.

A campaign to keep it open was backed by Hucknall MP Mark Spencer and opposition councillors on the district council, but to no avail.

The council’s new second pool at Hucknall Leisure Centre will undoubtedly be fine addition to the town’s leisure facilities.

But Mr Seeley said Edgewood’s little pool was perfect for youngsters who would find the large facility daunting.

He continued: “It worked really nicely for us and for our school.

“Our children were able to do something that isn’t open to a lot of reception and infant children and it was fantastic and it is a real shame that it’s not open any more."

A county council spokesperson said any planned new leisure centre being developed by Ashfield District Council and or re-opening of Edgewood was an issue for the district council as it is responsible for community leisure provision in Ashfield.

Coun Keith Girling (Con), the chairman of the county council’s economic development and asset management committee, said: “If Ashfield District Council wishes to continue running the leisure facility at Edgewood then we are open to discussions to enable them to do this.

"The future of the building would otherwise be reviewed along with all our vacant assets.”