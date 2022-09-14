Hucknall minister reflects on the passing of the Queen and is reminded that every day is precious

Simon Robinson, minister at Hucknall Baptist Church

As soon as people know that I am British they will say, ‘I love your accent’ and then ask me how the Queen is.

I have been tempted to say: “She was fine, the last time I saw her - on TV!”

Much to the surprise of those people, I never met our late Queen, and they probably would have known as much about her as I did.

In many ways it is not surprising that she has passed away as she has been getting older and more frail, but it will take time to sink in because she has become a part of our lives.

We see her on the news and read about her in the paper.

Her face is on the coins and notes we use to pay for our shopping and many people have pictures of her on display in their home.

Queen Elizabeth had a remarkable ability to connect with her people and a strong sense of calling to her role.

In the last 70 years many Prime Ministers have come and gone but she has always been there; giving us a sense of continuity and stability.

In my view, the most significant characteristic of our Queen was her strong Christian faith, which shaped her sense of service and commitment to the people of the United Kingdom.

Just a month before she died, she said: “Throughout my life the message and teachings of Christ have been my guide and in them I find hope.”

The reign of the longest serving monarch in history has finally come to an end, and Great Britain will never be quite the same again.

But, as a Christian, I take comfort from the verse in the New Testament telling me that Jesus is the everlasting King, who gives eternal life to all who trust in him.

In the meantime, the passing of our Queen reminds me that life is precious and that I need to make the most of every day.

As Her Majesty said in her Christmas broadcast, ten years ago: “Each day is a new beginning.

"I know that the only way to live my life is to try to do what is right, to take the long view, to give my best in all that the day brings and to put my trust in God.”