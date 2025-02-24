Hucknall MP helps 'make history' with 'National Sherwood Forest Day' to capture legacy of the land

The initiative was introduced as an early day motion by Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh at the end of 2024, with hopes of establishing ‘National Sherwood Forest Day’ as an annual event.

It was supported by other organisations and backed by residents in the area.

To enhance the significance of the occasion, the annual event is to be observed every February 20, the birthday of Major Hayman Rookes, after whom the Major Oak is named.

Ms Welsh (Lab) declared the day alongside community members, including RSPB staff and The Sherwood Outlaws reenactors.

She expressed her gratitude to everyone who joined the launch.

Other representatives in attendance included Sherwood Forest Trust, Mercian Archaeological Services CIC, St Mary's Church Edwinstowe, Sherwood Forest Trust, the Parish Council, and the Sherwood Seedbank.

Andy Gaunt, representing Mercian Archaeological Services, was a key speaker who discussed the significance of the Sherwood Forest landscape and its role as the Green Heart of England.

Coun Lee Brazier (Lab), district councillor representing Ollerton on Newark & Sherwood Council, said: “Michelle Welsh has ensured that our wonderful forest gets the recognition it deserves by raising an early day motion in parliament and has secured this day as an annual event with support from other organisations.”

1 . Celebrating Sherwood Forest Michelle Welsh MP was joined by Nottinghamshire groups to celebrate the inaugural day.

2 . Support Councillor Lee Brazier with MP Michelle Welsh, joined by Robin Hood and Maid Marian.

3 . Legends live on Robin and Maid Marian (The Sherwood Outlaws).

4 . Motion Andy Gaunt of Mercian Archaeological Services CIC with Michelle Welsh MP and a copy of the Early Day Motion confirming the date of the February 20 as National Sherwood Forest Day.