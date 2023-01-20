The petition called for more to be done to combat river pollution, something the children were inspired to tackle through a geography project in 2021.

Mr Spencer said: “We need our young children to be engaged with the environment and politics, as these issues will affect them and their lifetime far more than my generation.

“I am proud children from Hucknall are passionate about our area and went to this effort to put together the petition.”

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer presents the petition from Hucknall Flying High Academy pupils to water minister Rebecca Pow

Debbie Newton, teacher of Harrier Class in Year 4 at the Shepherd Street school, said: “Through learning about rivers, our children became passionate about changing the current state that they are in.

