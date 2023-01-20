Hucknall MP Mark Spencer delivers river pollution petition to water minister on behalf of Flying High Academy pupils
Hucknall MP Mark Spencer met water minister Rebecca Pow to deliver a special petition on behalf of pupils at Hucknall Flying High Academy.
The petition called for more to be done to combat river pollution, something the children were inspired to tackle through a geography project in 2021.
Mr Spencer said: “We need our young children to be engaged with the environment and politics, as these issues will affect them and their lifetime far more than my generation.
“I am proud children from Hucknall are passionate about our area and went to this effort to put together the petition.”
Debbie Newton, teacher of Harrier Class in Year 4 at the Shepherd Street school, said: “Through learning about rivers, our children became passionate about changing the current state that they are in.
“They worked hard to produce leaflets and speak to people in Hucknall, so it was fantastic to get a response from our MP and for them to see their work result in action.”