Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh delighted to meet His Majesty the King at Buckingham Palace

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh said she was ‘incredibly honoured’ to attend a reception at Buckingham Palace, hosted by His Majesty the King, to welcome newly elected Members of Parliament.

During the event, Ms Welsh (Lab) had the opportunity to discuss key issues affecting the people of Hucknall, including child poverty, support for ex-mining communities and expanding apprenticeships and technical opportunities for young people in the area.

Speaking after the event, she said: “It was a privilege to represent the people of Hucknall at such a prestigious occasion and to raise issues that truly matter to our communities.

"I am committed to ensuring that young people have access to the skills and opportunities they need to thrive, and that our ex-mining communities receive the support they deserve.”

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh meeting the King at Buckingham Palace. Photo: Submitted

The King showed a keen interest in the history and future of Sherwood Forest, expressing his support for efforts to improve opportunities for young people through his work with the King’s Fund.

In a particularly exciting moment, His Majesty remarked that he would take the train up to visit the area in the future.

Ms Welsh continued: “It was wonderful to hear His Majesty speak so warmly about Sherwood Forest and I would be delighted to welcome him to our constituency.

"His interest in our communities is truly appreciated, and I look forward to continuing to champion the issues that matter most to local people.”