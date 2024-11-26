Hucknall MP wants Government to make Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills country parks

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) has written to Environment Secretary Steven Reed (Lab) to discuss a proposal to make Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills recognised country parks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giving both green belt areas this status would ensure they would be saved from any potential development plans for good.

Ms Welsh said: “I look forward to meeting with the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Steve Reed MP, to discuss the possibility of bringing country park status to Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills in order to protect these precious green belt spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I will keep constituents updated and involved every step of the way.”

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh is asking the Government to ensure Whyburn Farm and Misk Hills are saved from any threat of development by making them country parks. Photo: Submitted

Hucknall residents have been fighting all efforts to build houses on both sites for the last three years, since it was first revealed that 3,000 homes were being planned for Whyburn Farm.

A campaign group, Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development (HAWFD), led by local woman Jemma Chambers, has been at the firefront of the opposition with walks and a public meeting, as well as petition with thousands of signatures against the proposals handed in to the council in 2021.

Last year, they seemed to be making progress when the Ashfield Independents-led council submitted a new local plan with Whyburn removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turning Whyburn Farm into a country park would ensure it's permanent survival. Photo: Submitted

But this is now currently examined by Goverment inspectors with developers likely to challenge attempts to remove the green belt areas from the plans.

Furthermore, the new Labour Government has already said it wants to build 150 extra houses a year across Ashfield and 1.5m more across the country by 2029, leading to fears neither Whyburn or Misk Hills are out of the woods yet.

However, making both sites designated country parks would ensure their survival forever and this is something Ms Welsh is now pushing the Government to do.

In her letter to Mr Reed she said: “Whyburn Farm serves the community in many ways, including as part of the town’s history and heritage with beautiful views which inspired some of Lord Byron’s work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Welsh also wants to see Misk Hills granted country park status. Photo: Google

"It is also one of the few urban green spaces in the area and many of my constituents regularly use the space to exercise and enjoy acitivities such as walking, running, cycling and bird watching.

"I believe that it is vital that this space becomes recognised as a country park so that it can be protected and enjoyed by many people for years to come.

Ms Welsh said protecting green spaces, such as Whyburn Farm, was also ‘crucial to Labour’s plans to protect landscapes and wildlife’ and that Whyburn Farm was ‘a natural habitat for an abundance of flora and fauna’.

She continued: “This is an issue many of my constiuents have written to me about to express their concerns that they may lose Whyburn Farm to to developments and I have been working closely with the Hucknall Against Whyburn Farm Development Group in particular to raise awareness of this cherished green belt land.

“Losing Whyburn Farm as a green space would be catastrophic for the community and the natural environment surrounding Hucknall.”