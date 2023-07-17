Torkard Academy provides musical experiences for young people aged eight to 18, giving lessons in Hucknall Methodist Church, and is always looking for new enthusiastic members to join them – email [email protected]

The Kynan Eldridge Fund was set up by Peter Eldridge and his wife Annie, née Slee, and Peter Eldridge in memory of their late son. It aims to provide one-off monetary grants to people aged under 30, who are using music, both modern and classical, to help them overcome personal challenges and achieve their full potential.

The £500 cheque from The Kynan Eldridge Fund is handed over to members of Hucknall's Torkard Academy. (Photo by: Anne Eldridge)

They were delighted to support the Torkard Academy as it perfectly achieves their charity’s aims of providing donations to appropriate organisations helping young people in Hucknall and Mansfield reach their potential through music.