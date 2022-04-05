Hucknall music project hits top notes with £350 donation from councillor

The money, donated by Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind) is from Nottinghamshire County Council’s divisional fund and will go towards buying new instruments, as well as music lessons for young people in Hucknall.

The award-winning ensemble is a community music organisation, formed in 2010 and its ethos is ensuring that live music is accessible to everyone.

It provides opportunities for local groups and charities to hold fund raising events using music, as well as providing a musical background to events and gatherings across the Hucknall community.

Coun Lee Waters presents the cheque for £350 to the Torkard Ensemble

Coun Waters, who represents Hucknall South at County Hall, presented students from the ensemble with the cheque.

He said, “The Torkard Academy do an outstanding job for young people in Hucknall.

"I was pleased to visit them and hear all about the excellent work they do.

"This is just one of the community organisations I am supporting this year and I couldn’t be more pleased.

"At a time when the cost of music tuition is going through the roof, here is an organisation that does a brilliant job ensuring young people from all backgrounds have access to music.”

Mat Davis, from the Torkard Academy, added: “Lockdown has had a detrimental impact on our organisation but we are coming out of it bigger and stronger.

"We’d like to thank Coun Waters for this kind donation.

"We look forward to performing at a community event near you.

"Anyone is free to join us as we make music for the masses in Hucknall.”