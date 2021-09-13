Hucknall netballers off to a flying start before season's even begun

The money will help ensure the club can continue to provide a safe environment to train and play in and buy new kit.

Jamie Brough, from Sports Gateway, said: "As a community organisation we are delighted to support the club.

"Having watched from a far for several years, due to my daughter playing for them, it’s impossible not to recognise all the hard work that those within club do.

Karen Creswell, from Hucknall Town Netball Club, receives the cheque from Jamie Brough of Sports Gateway

Karen Cresswell, from the club, added: "I would like to sincerely thank Jamie and Sports Gateway for their generous sponsorship.

“We are a club that strongly believes that money should not be a barrier to playing the sport you love.