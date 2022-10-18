The hub, which is available now, brings together key information, and guidance split across six sections relating to different issues.

The website signposts residents and businesses for benefits, council tax and housing support, council services support, support for businesses, money, bills, and debt support, health and wellbeing support and support from other organisations.

The hub can be accessed via the council’s website here.

Ashfield District Council has launched a new online hub to help people with the cost of living crisis

The council declared a cost of living emergency at a full council meeting back in July and has since launched Feeding Ashfield and the cost of living hub to support residents who are facing difficulties.

Feeding Ashfield brings together a network of resources and organisations who can help to end food insecurity and provide a lifeline to residents.

The network is on the council’s website here and features information on food banks and food clubs, where to find them, and how to access them.

Advertisement

Robert Docherty, director for place and communities at the council, said “We are proud to launch our cost of living hub and we hope it will provide useful information and much-needed support for residents.

"Everyone is struggling right now and the council will do anything we can to alleviate this for residents and businesses.”