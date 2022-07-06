The High Street venue was in celebratory mood this week after marking two years since it re-opened following the Covid lockdowns.

And on Friday it is beginning relaxed accessible screenings with both a parent & baby and sensory screening of Jurassic World: Dominion, followed on Sunday morning by a sensory screening of Lightyear.

Mark Gallagher, cinema boss, said: “Everybody is included at the Arc Cinema and we welcome those with sensory difficulties, along with their families and friends, to our relaxed screenings.

The Arc Cinema is now starting relaxed accessible screenings for customers with additional sensory needs

"We make some minor adjustments to ensure these special performances are better suited to those with sensory difficulties:

“Lights are dimmed throughout the screening to avoid total darkness, sound levels are turned down a little and there are no noisy trailers before the film.

"We understand that customers may make some noise, or may not stay fully seated in the auditorium throughout the screening.

"These adjustments are designed to ensure that customers with sensory difficulties and their families and friends can enjoy a cinema experience together.”

Film times for the week (Friday, July 8 to Thursday July 14):

ELVIS (12A): Fri 13:05 17:20 20:30; Sat 18:00 20:25; Sun 17:20 20:35; Mon-Wed 14:10 17:15 19:10; Thu 14:30 17:30 19:30.

JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION (12A): Fri 10:30 20:15; Sat 17:20; Sun 15:00 20:55; Mon-Wed 14:30 20:15; Thu 14:00 20:10.

LIGHTYEAR (PG): Fri 15:10; Sat 13:35; Sun 10:30 12:55; Mon-Wed 16:45; Thu 17:20.

MINIONS 2: THE RISE OF GRU (U): Fri 13:15 16:15 18:15; Sat 11:10 13:00 13:10 15:10 16:00; Sun 11:00 13:00 14:00 15:15 16:00; Mon-Wed 17:15; Thu 17:35.

THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (12A): Fri 10:30 11:45 13:05 15:35 17:10 18:10 19:45 20:45; Sat 11:30 14:05 16:40 18:05 19:15 20:40 21:15; Sun 11:30 14:05 16:40 18:05 19:15 20:45; Mon 14:15 17:45 20:30; Tue & Wed 14:15 17:45 19:15 20:30; Thu 15:00 17:40 19:40 20:45.

TOP GUN MAVERICK (12A): Fri 15:05 20:45; Sat 17:45 20:35; Sun 17:45 19:45; Mon-Wed 14:45 20:15; Thu 12:10 15:00.

KIDS CLUB: SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 (PG): Sat 10:30; Sun 11:00.