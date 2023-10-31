News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall, Newstead and Annsesley buses sporting poppies to support Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal

Trentbarton buses have proudly put on their poppies to support the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.
By John Smith
Published 31st Oct 2023, 12:43 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 12:43 GMT
Poppy stickers have appeared on 300 buses and coaches during this year’s remembrance period up to Remembrance Sunday on November 12.

And on both Remembrance Day (November 11) and Remembrance Sunday, there is free travel on all Trentbarton services for veterans and current members of the armed forces, who should show their warrant cards, and for cadets in uniform.

Trentbarton is also donating £500 to the Ilkeston branch

Trentbarton driver Eric Clarke with Brian Brown from the Royal British Legion. Photo: TrentbartonTrentbarton driver Eric Clarke with Brian Brown from the Royal British Legion. Photo: Trentbarton
Trentbarton driver Eric Clarke with Brian Brown from the Royal British Legion. Photo: Trentbarton
Legion representative Brian Brown, aged 87, who is originally from Nottinghamshire, said: “Our thanks to Trentbarton for publicising the Poppy Appeal on its buses.

“The people the Legion helps need our support more than ever.

"That’s why it is important that everyone who can donate to the Poppy Appeal does so, whatever the amount.

Tom Morgan, Trentbarton managing director, added: “The Legion does incredibly important work supporting our veterans, so we are proud to back the 2023 Poppy Appeal.”

