On Saturday June 4, the band will play a ‘Jubilee Proms’ selection from 3pm to 5pm at South Wingfield Social Club as part of a weekend of events to not only mark the Royal Jubilee, but also the belated centenary of the predecessor miners’ welfare on the site.

Entry to the event is free and there are activities in the grounds from 11 am onwards.

Deckchairs or blankets are suggested for those who want to sit and hear the band, or alternatively enjoy the band's music as you explore the stalls and sideshows at the event.

Hucknall band the Newstead Brass will be playing three concerts for the Jubilee over the next two weeks

Ripley Town Council are also encouraging people to ‘bring a chair, picnic and union jack flag’ to a musical celebration in Crossley Park, featuring Newstead Brass, on Sunday June 5, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

The following weekend the band bring the celebrations back home to Ashfield and present their own ‘70 Glorious Years' concert at the Ashwood Centre in Kirkby-in-Ashfield on Saturday June 11 from 7.30pm.

This will feature several band soloists in a specially curated programme of music from the last 70 years.

Admission is £5 (accompanied children free) and refreshments will be available.

Tickets can be booked on-line here, by calling 0115 9680563 (evenings) or at the door.

The band are also on the lookout for additional solo cornet players to strengthen the band.