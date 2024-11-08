Hucknall nursery marks Remembrance with its own special event for youngsters
The nursery, on Nottingham Road, welcomed veteran John, who served in Word War II with the RAF, together with his daughter Susan, as special guests.
Laura Woodmans, nursery owner, said: “John spoke to the children and staff about his childhood which looked a lot different to ours.
"We were so grateful for the time they spent with us.
“The whole nursery then marched outside to the wonderful Emma from Linby & Hucknall Brass Band who played The Last Post.
"The children and staff along with John and Susan had a moment's silence whilst this was played.
“The celebrations continued with the talented 1940's vocalist Jayne Darling who performed a selection of songs for all of us to parade safely around our car park.
"We will never forget this day – until we meet again.”