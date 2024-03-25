Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hannah Beale, aged 43, who is originally a Hucknall girl, started off at the branch on High Street as an optical assistant 19 years ago in 2005.

And as she begins her 20th year with Specsavers, she is loving the job as much as ever.

She said: “I knew nothing about optics whatsoever when I started, so I just learned on the job and then worked my way up to store manager.

Hannah Beale (right) is celebrating 19 years at Hucknall Specsavers. Photo: Submitted

"I love the community and I love my staff here in Hucknall, it’s a really friendly environment to work in, it’s local and the directors are great to work for too."

Hannah ended up at Specsavers almost by accident after her previous job – ironically at the job centre – ended.

She continued: “My contract was coming to an end at the job centre because they were shutting it down.

"I knew they were interviewing at Specsavers so I just poked my head around the door and asked if I could have an interview.

"I got the interview and then I got the job.

"And from there on, I’ve just worked my way up to store manager.

"I’m the face of Specsavers in Hucknall now.”

And with nearly 20 years of experience, Hannah feels she can call herself something of an optical expert.

And she says we all need to take better care of our eyes.