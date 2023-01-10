Hucknall park earmarked to become new nature reserve under county council plans

The council is set to create five new LNRs on existing council green spaces, with Dob Park among the sites being looked at.

In Nottinghamshire, there are currently 67 LNRs, of which six are owned by the county council.

The council is embarking on the first steps in the designation process, including preparing detailed management plans, for the sites that will be submitted to Natural England

Dob Park in Hucknall is one of the sites being earmarked for local nature reserve status by Nottinghamshire County Council

As well as Dob Park, potential sites include Cotgrave Country Park and Cotgrave Greenway, Kimberley Green, the Great North Railway Path, Kimberley and Newstead Old Coal Stocking Yard, Freckland Wood and the Linby Trail

Coun John Cottee, council cabinet member for communities said: “The creation of new LNRs is a commitment we promised to deliver in the Nottinghamshire Plan and the council’s environment strategy.

“It’s all part of our drive to make the most of Nottinghamshire’s green spaces for the benefit of our residents and wildlife.

“The sites put forward are at the heart of local communities, and provide accessible natural spaces to explore, play, learn and enjoy, which are important for wellbeing and quality of life."

The proposed sites have been selected to contribute to the geographic spread of LNRs across the county and are all managed by the council’s green spaces service.

Coun Cottee said: “As we already own or manage these green spaces, there’ll be no extra cost to the taxpayer to manage them as LNRs.

"The designations will, however, ensure that our focus is firmly on the opportunities that they can provide for people to connect with nature, as well as their importance for biodiversity.

“There will be official opening ceremonies for these LNRs once they’re formally declared – so watch this space.”

Coun Mike Adams, council environment ambassador, said: “Creating LNRs is an important part of the council’s natural greenspace provision and an essential contribution to the country’s green infrastructure.

“In designating and managing these sites as LNRs we can enhance and conserve local nature and ecosystems and help mitigate and better deal with the effects of climate change.”