Hucknall police sergeant to leave his role next month
The current sergeant at Hucknall NPT, Colin Morley, has announced he will be leaving his post next month.
Insp Mark Dickson, area commander for Ashfield District with Nottinghamshire Police, confirmed that Sgt Morley would be moving on from his Hucknall post on September 9 to take up a new role.
PS Paul Shortt has been announced as the new Hucknall sergeant.
Insp Dickson said: “Paul is currently having a handover from Colin to hit the ground running.
"Paul comes with a wealth of knowledge and is an exceptionally experienced sergeant.”
Hucknall councillors Lee Waters and John Wilmott (both Ash Ind), have both paid tribute to Sgt Morley.
Coun Waters said: “As a local councillor I am extremely sad to see PS Morley leave his post.
“He was extremely proactive and supported by Insp Dickson – he led our Hucknall policing team with diligence and hard work.
"I’ve no doubt that Colin will continue to make a difference wherever he goes.
"He always reacted quickly and positively to my almost daily communication about crime and community safety issues in Hucknall and will be missed.”
Coun Wilmott added: “PS Morley worked so hard for our local community in Hucknall.
"Whilst we appreciate that policing resources are stretched – what was never in doubt was Colin’s graft and commitment to making Hucknall a safer place.
"Policing has changed over the decades – but we still have some of the same problems such as a rise in what is labelled – ‘lower level crimes’.
"Colin was a great listener and showed real empathy towards the residents of Hucknall.
"I have written to his replacement PS Shortt asking for a meeting as soon as possible with Hucknall’s councillors so we can continue our positive work with our officers.”