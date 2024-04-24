Hucknall pub and brewery teaming up for birthday beer festival

​Hucknall pub The Station Hotel and the town’s Lincoln Green Brewery are teaming up for a special celebration event next month.
By John Smith
Published 24th Apr 2024, 12:22 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 12:22 BST
The '12 Years of Cheers' Birthday Beer Festival is taking place from May 3 to May 5 across the two sites.

Posting on its Facebook page, the Station Hotel said: “The two sites are just a half a mile apart, so it's possible to do both in the same day.

"Alternatively, why not spend a day at each venue?

The Station Hotel is teaming up with Lincoln Green Brewery for a special beer festival weekend next month. Photo: GoogleThe Station Hotel is teaming up with Lincoln Green Brewery for a special beer festival weekend next month. Photo: Google
“There are a whopping 47 beers in cask and keg across the two venues, together with 14 fantastic real ciders and perries, carefully curated by Hucknall's cider superstar Ray Blockley of Torkard Cider – thanks for all your support Ray.”

As well as the beers and ciders, there will be live music on Friday and Saturday at the brewery site, as well as street food available at across all three days too.

The Station Hotel will also be serving food from its regular menu.

There will also be some special sessions with Lincoln Green head brewer Carl Heron over the weekend, details of which will be announced shortly.

During the festival, the brewery site will trade 12noon to 10pm on May 3 and 4 and 12noon to 4pm on May 5.

The Station Hotel will trade from 12noon to midnight on May 3 and 4 and 12noon to 10.30pm on May 5.

