Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The '12 Years of Cheers' Birthday Beer Festival is taking place from May 3 to May 5 across the two sites.

Posting on its Facebook page, the Station Hotel said: “The two sites are just a half a mile apart, so it's possible to do both in the same day.

"Alternatively, why not spend a day at each venue?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Station Hotel is teaming up with Lincoln Green Brewery for a special beer festival weekend next month. Photo: Google

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are a whopping 47 beers in cask and keg across the two venues, together with 14 fantastic real ciders and perries, carefully curated by Hucknall's cider superstar Ray Blockley of Torkard Cider – thanks for all your support Ray.”

As well as the beers and ciders, there will be live music on Friday and Saturday at the brewery site, as well as street food available at across all three days too.

The Station Hotel will also be serving food from its regular menu.

There will also be some special sessions with Lincoln Green head brewer Carl Heron over the weekend, details of which will be announced shortly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the festival, the brewery site will trade 12noon to 10pm on May 3 and 4 and 12noon to 4pm on May 5.