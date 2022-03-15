The popular micropub on Baker Street has been named runner-up in the urban/city category in the Nottingham Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) Pub of the Year Awards for 2022.

Overall winner in the category was the Horse & Jockey in Stapleford, while the Poppy & Pint in West Bridgford completed the top three in the category.

There was also a category for village pubs where the winner was The Old Green Dragon in Oxton, ahead of Round RobINN in East Leake and The Gate at Awsworth.

Byrons Rest in Hucknall has finished runner-up in the Nottingham CAMRA Pub of the Year Awards

Nominated pubs were judged on a number of criteria, which include beer quality, warmth of welcome and general mix of clientele amongst other considerations.

The award completes a fine month for Hucknall pubs after the Beer Shack was named runner-up in CAMRA’s Nottingham Branch Cider Pub of the Year Awards.

Richard Darrington, landlord at Byron’s Rest, said: “For saying we’re only a micropub, this is pretty good going.

"To be fair, I thought CAMRA was less interested in micropubs ahead of traditional pubs but I was wrong and I stand corrected and delighted to be.

"I’m very proud, it’s great for us and it proves that if you serve a good beer and run a good pub, people will come and recommend you.

"With the Beer Shack getting runner-up in the cider pub awards as well, it’s great for Hucknall and quite a nice thing to have.