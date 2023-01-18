The Station Hotel, on Station Terrace, has been awarded the honour by Lincoln Green Brewery, which has many of its beers on draught at the pub.

Dave Elland, pub general manager, said he and his team were delighted to be recognised.

He said: “It’s great to be recognised in this way, of course it is. We take pride in our work and it’s nice to get that nod of recognition.

Dave Eland, general manager of the Station Hotel, is delighted to see the pub win the accolade

“It’s nice to know that you’re doing right and it’s great for the team as well, we’ve all taken a lot of pride in the award.

“Over the past 12 months, we have transformed the Station Hotel and we’ve broken the records for things like busiest day, busiest week and best financial year. It’s all going in the right direction.

“We’ve had a really good partnership with Lincoln Green for a while now. I’ve been at the pub for about 16 months and it’s a cracking community pub and it’s getting more and more popular.

“We’ve got two big function suites upstairs which are being used regularly and all sorts of community groups are using the pub like the WI, over-60s book club and Hucknall Wildlife, so it’s about opening it back up to the community as well.

“It’s a community pub and the community should be using it and they are, it’s a cracking place.”

Anthony Hughes, Lincoln Green founder, said: “Lincoln Green pubs aim to provide the highest standards of customer service, beer quality and overall product choice.

“David has worked hard in developing the capabilities of the team through our apprenticeship programme and on-to-one on the job training.

“As a result, the team is delighting our customers with many positive reviews across all social media platforms.

“The Station Hotel has also gained a fantastic reputation for its food offer, with the vegan menu in particular proving to be very popular.

“David has also made full use of the two available function rooms.