Hucknall pub presented with CAMRA cider award

Hucknall pub The Beer Shack was a place for celebration after it received its runner-up accodalde in the Nottingham CAMRA Branch Cider Pub of the Year Awards.

By John Smith
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 2:01 pm
The pub, on Derbyshire Lane, was rewarded for what CAMRA said was it’s ‘outstanding range of real ciders and perrys’.

Landlord Mark Francis-Parry – who won the award back in 2014 – and his daughter Michelle have run the pub for the past three years.

Mark said at the time: “It’s a very good feeling to be recognised in this way, it’s reward for all the hard work we’ve put in – h ere’s to winning the title next year.”

Mark Francis-Parry and his daughter Michelle Humphreys receive their award from Heather Stretton (left) of Nottingham CAMRA

Heather Stretton, of Nottingham CAMRA, posted on Facebook: “The pub was packed with people enjoying the great range of ciders and beers.

"Mark and Michelle very generously put pizzas and chips out on the bar for all to share in.”

Hucknall pub officially serves some of the best ciders in Nottinghamshire
