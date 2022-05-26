Hucknall pub presented with CAMRA cider award

The pub, on Derbyshire Lane, was rewarded for what CAMRA said was it’s ‘outstanding range of real ciders and perrys’.
Landlord Mark Francis-Parry – who won the award back in 2014 – and his daughter Michelle have run the pub for the past three years.
Mark said at the time: “It’s a very good feeling to be recognised in this way, it’s reward for all the hard work we’ve put in – h ere’s to winning the title next year.”
Heather Stretton, of Nottingham CAMRA, posted on Facebook: “The pub was packed with people enjoying the great range of ciders and beers.
"Mark and Michelle very generously put pizzas and chips out on the bar for all to share in.”