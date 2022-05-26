Hucknall pub presented with CAMRA cider award

The pub, on Derbyshire Lane, was rewarded for what CAMRA said was it’s ‘outstanding range of real ciders and perrys’.

Landlord Mark Francis-Parry – who won the award back in 2014 – and his daughter Michelle have run the pub for the past three years.

Mark said at the time: “It’s a very good feeling to be recognised in this way, it’s reward for all the hard work we’ve put in – h ere’s to winning the title next year.”

Mark Francis-Parry and his daughter Michelle Humphreys receive their award from Heather Stretton (left) of Nottingham CAMRA

Heather Stretton, of Nottingham CAMRA, posted on Facebook: “The pub was packed with people enjoying the great range of ciders and beers.