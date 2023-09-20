A Hucknall pub has thanked supporters, regulars and guests for making it’s charity barbecue event such a success.

Glorious weather brought plenty of visitors to the Half Moon on South Street for the event, which was raising money for Sands.

Sands works to reduce the number of babies dying and to support anyone affected by the death of a baby, before, during or shortly after birth, whenever this happened and for as long as they need support.

And for the Half Moon, this was especially poignant after one staff member’s sister recently suffered this awful tragedy, prompting the pub to choose Sands for its first big charity barbecue event.

Mackenzie Phillips, pub manager, said: “We’d like to thank all the acts that volunteered, all businesses and people that donated, a big thank you to everybody that attended to make the day as special as it was, and also to our amazing staff.

“The day went extremely well and we thoroughly hope all families enjoyed every minute.

“Helping Sands runs close to the hearts of the staff and we absolutely loved doing this.”

"The whole day was really well attended and we had a really good crowd in.

"There were no kick-offs or any issues, it was just lots of people coming and enjoying themselves and enjoying the food and the live music.

"All the acts were brilliant, everyone won good prizes and everyone had a great day.

"The weather was great too which helped a lot.

"We had one small shower but that was over pretty quickly and other than that, it was lovely sunshine and that helped bring more people out to support us.”

The success of the event is now prompting the pub to start making the charity barbecue an annual event.

Mackenzie continued: “We are aiming to do one charity barbecue annually for different charities each time.”

Before then, the pub has more live music coming up next month with a gig by Kelly Llorenna, who had a big top 10 hit with N-Trance with Set You Free in 1995 and has had further top 10 hits as a solo artist with songs like Tell It To My Heart.

1 . Serving up The tasty barbecue food was in demand all day Photo: Blake Juett Photo Sales

2 . Live music Local bands and acts helped provide the soundtrack for the day Photo: Blake Juett Photo Sales

3 . Time to sing Karaoke was another popular element of the event Photo: Blake Juett Photo Sales