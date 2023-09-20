News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Plenty of people dropped by the Half Moon to help support the eventPlenty of people dropped by the Half Moon to help support the event
Plenty of people dropped by the Half Moon to help support the event

Hucknall pub raises £2,000 with charity barbecue and music event

A Hucknall pub has thanked supporters, regulars and guests for making it’s charity barbecue event such a success.
By John Smith
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 13:01 BST

Glorious weather brought plenty of visitors to the Half Moon on South Street for the event, which was raising money for Sands.

Sands works to reduce the number of babies dying and to support anyone affected by the death of a baby, before, during or shortly after birth, whenever this happened and for as long as they need support.

And for the Half Moon, this was especially poignant after one staff member’s sister recently suffered this awful tragedy, prompting the pub to choose Sands for its first big charity barbecue event.

Mackenzie Phillips, pub manager, said: “We’d like to thank all the acts that volunteered, all businesses and people that donated, a big thank you to everybody that attended to make the day as special as it was, and also to our amazing staff.

“The day went extremely well and we thoroughly hope all families enjoyed every minute.

“Helping Sands runs close to the hearts of the staff and we absolutely loved doing this.”

"The whole day was really well attended and we had a really good crowd in.

"There were no kick-offs or any issues, it was just lots of people coming and enjoying themselves and enjoying the food and the live music.

"All the acts were brilliant, everyone won good prizes and everyone had a great day.

"The weather was great too which helped a lot.

"We had one small shower but that was over pretty quickly and other than that, it was lovely sunshine and that helped bring more people out to support us.”

The success of the event is now prompting the pub to start making the charity barbecue an annual event.

Mackenzie continued: “We are aiming to do one charity barbecue annually for different charities each time.”

Before then, the pub has more live music coming up next month with a gig by Kelly Llorenna, who had a big top 10 hit with N-Trance with Set You Free in 1995 and has had further top 10 hits as a solo artist with songs like Tell It To My Heart.

The tasty barbecue food was in demand all day

1. Serving up

The tasty barbecue food was in demand all day Photo: Blake Juett

Photo Sales
Local bands and acts helped provide the soundtrack for the day

2. Live music

Local bands and acts helped provide the soundtrack for the day Photo: Blake Juett

Photo Sales
Karaoke was another popular element of the event

3. Time to sing

Karaoke was another popular element of the event Photo: Blake Juett

Photo Sales
The event was well attended the whole afternoon

4. Great crowd

The event was well attended the whole afternoon Photo: Blake Juett

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:HucknallN-Trance