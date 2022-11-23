The Station Hotel is organising a free Christmas market event on December 17, from 4.30-8.30pm, with an array of outdoor craft stalls and food.

Organisers Rebecca Taylor and Amanda Hewitt are now on the hunt for entertainers to top off the festivities.

Rebecca said: “We’ve got about 12 stalls lined up so far that will be put up outside the building. Obviously if the weather is bad and it’s raining we’ll bring them inside.

The Station Hotel is hosting its first ever Christmas market this year.

“But hopefully it should be like Nottingham Market where it’s all outdoors, then people can go inside if they want food or drinks in the pub.

“We’re hoping to get carol singers and are looking for a Santa Claus, if anyone knows anyone.

“We’re planning a raffle as well. We usually do a meat market each week so it will probably be a big Christmas version of that.”

The pair decided to run the market following the success of their Jubilee spectacular earlier this year.

Rebecca said: “We had stalls outside for the Jubilee with local businesses, so thought we’d ask them again and get them involved.

“Hopefully it will become a regular event.”

The Christmas market will feature stalls from businesses in the area, including Barking Bath, Tracy’s Handmade Crafts and Hucknall Sweets.

Rebecca said: “We have a great variety of small local businesses that will be selling their products that may help with a bit of last-minute Christmas shopping.

“There’s a mix of handicrafts, sweets, bakes. mulled wine and cider.

“We look forward to seeing you all.”

What are you doing to celebrate Christmas time this year?

Are you decorating your house, having a party or is your business holding a big event?

