Hucknall pub's free coffee mornings are helping bring the community together

The events have been running at the Byron’s Rest on Baker Street after being started up by landlord Richard Darrington and Jan Lees co-manager at the Hope Lee project.

The coffee mornings, which take place on the first Friday of each month at 9.30am, provide an opportunity to lonely people and residents who live on their own to come and have a cuppa and a chat.

Hucknall councillor John Wilmott (Ash Ind), attended the latest one and said: “This is a fine suggestion to bring the community together for tea and a chat as many elderly and single people do not get the opportunity for many outings."This is the sixth establishment – all in Hucknall – that now welcomes the community to this kind of event, following on from the West Of Hucknall Baptist Church, Watnall Road Baptist Church, the Methodist Church on Market Place, the Salvation Army on High Street, the Kings Family Church on Derbyshire Lane and the St Mary Magdalene Anglian Church on Market place.”