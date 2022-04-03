The children wanted to support the local food bank so they created ‘the food bank project’ at the school.

The children then worked hard creating advertisement posters and spreading the news through the school community.

Once all the donations had been collected, in the pupils took them to the food bank on April 1.

Year two pupils from Hucknall National School with food bank manager Yvonne Campbell

There, they spent time with Yvonne Campbell, the food bank manager, and the rest of the team at the site and helped pack the items in bags ready for people to collect.

So successful was the appeal, they had a surplus of donations, which were later collected by Hucknall firefighters for their regular food bank projects.

Samantha Smith, year two teacherl, said: “We are extremely proud of the children, they are living our school values of ‘care, share, be fair’.

“The food bank was extremely grateful for the support and thanked the children.”

Pupils organised the campaign themselves to help the community

The children helped the food bank team pack up the donations ready to be given out to people