Hucknall pupils get the Jubilee celebrations off to a right Royal start

Pupils came to school dressed in red, white and blue in celebration of the Queen's Jubilee and there was a display in the hall of school artwork inspired by artists such as Banksy.
In the afternoon, the Broomhill year six children led games for the infant school pupils on the field and playground.
The children enjoyed a joint community picnic in the school grounds and fun was had by all.
To finish the day, Butler's Hill hosted its first summer fair which included two teachers bravely taking a soaking in the stocks.
Rachel Hallam, head teacher at Butler’s Hill, said: “It was fabulous to see the juniors and infants jointly celebrating.
"The Friend's of Butler's Hill and staff worked extremely hard.
"The children enjoyed raffles, biscuit decorating, face painting and soaking the staff.
" Many thanks to local businesses that have donated prizes for the raffle.
"What a fantastic end to an action-packed term.”