Hucknall Reachout community group is back in business after 18 months

The group usually discusses council issues, policing, NHS, transport and has guests answering questions from all the many organisations present.

At this first meeting back, Hucknall councillors Dave Shaw and John Wilmott (both Ash Ind) were present to answer any questions on council responsibilities.

Group members were particularly concerned about the condition of the two islands fronting the new housing estate on the Rolls Royce site and suggested sponsors could be sought for the area.

The group is actively concerned with all issues affecting Hucknall

It was suggested that more safe cycling areas could be brought forward as the Hucknall roads become more congested.

Japanese knotweed has also been seen in the area and it was felt this needed to be attended to immediately.

It was hoped some fruit trees could be planted in the area by Ashfield District Council.

Ideal Cars were another group represented at the meeting to talk about the charity work they were doing in the area, adding that they were willing to help any charity raise funding.

The group was also concerned about forthcoming Parliamentary boundary changes and their potential impact on Hucknall.

With support from the council, it is hoped there will Christmas event on Nabbs Lane Recreation Ground for the people in the area.

Sally Wyatt was elected again as the group’s chairperson but the group is still looking for a secretary – anyone interested should contact Sally Wyatt.

The next meeting on Tuesday, November 30 at 6.30pm in the main hall at Holgate Academy when it is hoped representatives from the police, Trentbarton, and both the county and district councils will attend, along with any organisation that delivers services to the Hucknall community.

Coun Wilmott said, “It was great to see this community group coming back together for the first time in 18 months.

"As ever, councillors will deal with all the issues raised by Hucknall residents.

"Groups like this are a great way of getting things done and as local councillors we are always happy to help.