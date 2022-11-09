Thousands from across the town are expected to turn out for the event, both to line the streets of the parade route and then attend the Service of Remembrance at the cenotaph in Titchfield Park.

Last year’s parade was cancelled over insurance issues – to the huge anger and disappointment of everyone, especially after the previous year’s parade had also been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But this year will see the full parade with band return on Sunday, November 13, to not only honour the heroes of the two world wars and those lost in other conflicts around the world, but also to mark 100 years of the first Hucknall Remembrance service being held at the cenotaph.

Wreaths laid at the cenotaph in Titchfield Park following last year's Act of Remembrance

The parade will assemble outside Hucknall Library at 10am before taking the same route to Titchfield Park as the first parade did 100 years ago.

The event has been organised by the Hucknall Branch of the Royal British Legion, in conjunction with the Hucknall Tourism and Regeneration Group.

Kevin Tomlinson, Hucknall RBL branch chairman, said: “It’s great news to see it back because it was tough to see it cancelled last year.”

Details have also been released of this year’s Remembrance Parade in Bulwell.

The parade will assemble at Oakleigh Lodge, on Highbury Road, before leaving at 10.30am to parade to the Church of St Mary the Virgin and All Souls.