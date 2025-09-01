Hucknall resident demands action over 'disgraceful' fly-tipping
The land, off Dorey Way, is covered in rubbish, piles of rubble and earth and the female resident – who asked not to be named – said it was a disgrace.
But her attempts to find out who is responsible for getting it cleaned up have kept meeting with dead ends.
She said: “I don’t know who is responsible for it but someone surely has be made to clear that up – it’s a disgrace.
"I walk my dog down there and I see other people walking near the area and they all say the same, it looks awful.
"There’s rubbish everywhere and piles of earth and it’s all just been fly-tipped there and no-one is doing anything about it.”
Your Dispatch contacted Ashfield Council but they said they couldn’t do anything as it was private land owned by Rolls-Royce.
The Rolls-Royce works there are now owned by ITP Aero – who said the site in question was outside of their boundaries and therefore not their responsibility.
Sources have told your Dispatch that the land where the fly-tipping has occured is managed by a company called Muse in partnership with Nottinghamshire Council and Rolls-Royce.
However, a county council spokesperson said the site was not under their control and they had no partnership agreements in place for the site either.
They added: “It looks like is part of the housing development on land that we sold many years ago.”
Your Dispatch has contacted Muse for comment.