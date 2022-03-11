Hucknall residents slam 'monstrosity' new 5G phone mast next to Titchfield Park

The mast, which is more than 10 metres tall, has been put on the junction of Broomhill Road and Park Drive, near one of the entrances to the park.

The mast is reportedly for the mobile network provider Three and was put up under ‘permitted development’ rules – meaning as long as it does not exceed a certain height, it can be put up and councils who refuse permission almost inevitably see decisions overturned on appeal.

Several residents took to social media to voice their opposition to it, notably on the Hucknall People’s Community Facebook page.

Unhappy residents have branded the new phone mast 'an eyesore'

Kirsty Neale put: “I’ve just seen this and thought what a eye sore it is."

Nichola Ince posted: “Maybe put it in between some trees to hide it but it stands out like a sore thumb.”

Christine Ward wrote: “It really spoils that area.”

And Kirsty Louise said: “Ahh it’s awful isn’t it? Such an eye sore!”

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on Ashfield District Council, said: “This mobile phone mast has caused ire amongst residents – especially those living around it.

"It has not received a great reception in Hucknall and I don’t blame residents for their concern.

"Unfortunately, this has been done under new permitted development rules.

“Mobile phone companies, under the Government’s new legislation can just throw them up where they want as long as they are a certain size.