Hucknall riding club appeals for help to find vandals who attacked their facilities

A riding club in Hucknall is appealing for help to find the vandals who attacked their base.

Warren Riding Club, which is located off Annesely Road, has been going for more than 50 years and was looking forward to hosting its first show of the year.

But now that has had to be cancelled after the cabin at their field was attacked and smashed up by vandals, leaving those involved with the non-profitable club feeling disheartened and angry.

Lucy Jones, club secretary, said: “We have events between March and September but we do also look after the ground as well during the winter.

Vandals have smashed windows at the club's cabin. Photo: Submitted

"We welcome more than 1,000 competitors to our shows every year and have members that join us at each show who work towards an amazing end-of-year presentation where members earn trophies and rosettes.

"As well as the cabin, we had a caravan on the site as well and we’ve just been subjected to some really bad vandalism.

"They’ve broken into the cabin, which is home to our PA System, rosettes and many trophies that are perpetuals that have much legacy behind them, and they’ve just ransacked it.

"Not only that, they’ve also smashed into our caravan from both sides and badly damaged it.

The cabin was ransacked and trophies and rosettes damaged and taken. Photo: Submitted

"We also get off-road bikes up there on the field as well and we tell that it’s private property but they just ignore us.

"It’s just getting to the point now that they’re ruining our land that we use for our shows and it’s just disheartening for all of us who work so hard each year to maintain it and getting everything ready.

"I know people might not see riding clubs as a big thing but in the horseriding community they are so important because that’s where people start out.”

Lucy said they have reported the incidents to the police and she is now appealing to anyone who may have information about the incidents to come forward and speak to the police.

Off-road bikes have been racing around the club's field, wrecking the land. Photo: Google

She said: “If anyone has any sightings of people, please report it or just look out for anything happening on our land because we are in the community of Hucknall and we just want to look out for everyone and have everyone look out for us.”

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “We received a report of criminal damage at Warren Riding Club in Hucknall.

“A cabin and caravan were vandalised and we are appealing for anyone with information about the damage to get in touch.

“Incidents like this are costly for victims and cause a great deal of distress.

"If you know who did this, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 555 of 20 March 2025, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”