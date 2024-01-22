Hucknall route bus named after 103 year-old Ashfield man Stanley for birthday surprise

Stanley Drabble and his wife are regulars on Trentbarton’s threes service, which runs between Mansfield and Nottingham and includes Hucknall and Newstead Village on the route.

So the team behind the bus route decided to lay on a special service, including a themed birthday cake, for one of their favourite customers.

The couple use the threes bus up to six times a week and Trentbarton’s Sutton team clubbed together for the £100 donation to Trentbarton’s Namesake charity fundraising initiative to name a bus in Stanley’s honour.

Stanley Drabble next to the threes bus Trentbarton named in his honour for his 103rd birthday. Photo: Mark Averill

Stanley has been travelling on trentbarton buses – and before that Trent and Trent Motor Traction – for decades and knows the timetable inside out.

Perry Jest, the threes team leader, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to be able to present Stanley with one of our new threes buses named in his honour, to show our appreciation of his loyal custom that stretches over many decades.