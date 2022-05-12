Hucknall school gets £500 slice of Co-op community fund for gardening project

Holy Cross Parents Friends Group has been awarded £500 from the Co-op community dividend fund to pay for an array of gardening materials
Teresa Horden, from the school, said: “We are delighted to have receive this award.
"We are a vibrant, caring school community and our parents friends group volunteers work hard to raise funds for school and local community projects.
"This funding will be used to transform part of the school grounds into a community garden for our school and wider community – creating and strengthening intergenerational links.
"Most recently, we’ve spent a great deal of time apart and over the coming years, part of our recovery from this time will be spending time together.
"What better way than to create a beautiful community space, a place for reflection, a place that all can share.”
Central England Co-op has handed out grants to 33 charities and good causes as part of this latest round of funding.
Groups apply for between £100 to £5,000 every two months to support all manner of projects.
Andy Seddon, society secretary, said: “Community Dividend Fund grants showcase how by being a member and shopping at your local Central England Co-op store allows us as a society to continue to invest and fund vital projects in the area – especially during uncertain times like these.”
People can find out the full criteria and how to apply for funding by clicking here.