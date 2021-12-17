Hucknall school pupils help support firefighters' Christmas food bank campaign

Youngsters had been busy collecting items and bagging them up ready for the firefighters to come and collect them.

And the arrival of the fire engine and the handing over moments made for a very exciting day at school for everyone.

Rachel Hallam, head teacher, said: “It was a fantastic day, the children have actually been doing a topic on the great fire of London this term as well, having the fire engine and firefighters turn up all tied in really nicely with that.

Pupils at Butler's Hill School supported the firefighters' food bank appeal

"They were just so pleased to hand everything over, they all formed a chain from the classroom out to the playground and passed the bags along, which was really lovely.

“I think the firefighters were overwhelmed too at just how much they’d raised.

"It was a very exciting way to end the term and what a lovely thing for them too as it’s been hard again with Covid, we’ve had a few cases at the school in the one year group, so it was just nice to have something positive to end the year with.

"I certainly gave me a warm feeling watching the children hand over the bags of food they’d collected, it’s what it’s all about really.

Pupils collected a huge haul of items for the appeal

"The parents have really supported us too which has been fantastic.

"It’s all about the gift, not giving the gift of Christmas but the season and the feeling of helping other people who really need support at this time.”

The 12 Days of Christmas appeal was to help raise supplies for the town’s food bank to enable it to keep stock levels high and able to support the vulnerable and those in need over Christmas.

And the public responded in great style, so much so that the firefighters had to make 115 separate pick-ups around the town to collect in all the donations.

Youngsters were excited by the arrival of the fire engine

This included visiting schools like Butler’s Hill as well as community groups and local businesses who also donated, alongside contributions from local residents.

Posting on its Facebook page, Hucknall Fire Station said: "Thank you so so much to everybody that has donated to a worthy cause, we are once again overwhelmed."

Children formed a chain from the classroom to the playground to pass the bags along